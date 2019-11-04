The annual Te Ahurei o Horowhenua kapa haka festival was held at Waiopehu College this year and attracted seven primary schools, four Early Childhood Centres as well as one mixed college group.

"For the first time this year there was a competitive section," said Grace Taniora, one of the festival organisers and a teacher at Waiopehu College.

She said they had difficulty finding the right space and all the gear they need to put the festival on and certain venues were not always available or expensive to hire. "It was so great that Mark Robinson embraced the idea of doing it at 'Pehu."

The idea behind the festival is to promote kapa haka in local school, "and all things Māori." she said.

The competitive section was designed to raise the bar on the performances.

Te Kura A Te Awahou School at Te Ahurei o Horowhenua Kapahaka festival 2019. Photo / Darryl Butler

Foxton Primary School took first place, with Levin Intermediate second and Levin East School in third place.

"It was tight - only 10 or 15 points separated numbers one and two."

Levin Intermediate School performs. Photo / Darryl Butler

There were fewer school participating this year as it is hard to get tutors in all schools.

"We inspire our senior students to tutor younger ones for half a day. It is good experience for them."

There are plans in place to find more tutors, such as among those who have left school and have done kapa haka through the years in school.

"Hopefully we will be able to develop that further next year."

The festival was open to the public and drew a big crowd last Friday.