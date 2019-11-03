Waitohu School's popular fireworks extravaganza will light up the Ōtaki night sky this Friday.

The popular event, at Haruatai Park on November 8, will feature a range of food, fun and entertainment for the whole family, culminating in a professional pyrotechnic fireworks display when darkness falls.

Before the display, live music from local college and student musicians will entertain the crowds, while a bouncy castle and even a paintball range will cater for the actively inclined.

Food trucks offering a variety of hot food will be on site, along with hāngī and lamb rolls for sale.

A large bonfire will be the centrepiece of the evening.

The event has been running for over 30 years and has become an important fixture on the calendar of both the local Waitohu School and Ōtaki community, as well as the wider region, with people often travelling from much further afield to attend.

Around 3000 thousand people are expected at the event, based on previous attendance.

The fireworks are supplied and managed by professional pyrotechnic company Boom Boom Fireworks, known for their spectacular, cutting-edge displays.

Waitohu School executive officer Simone Brooker said the event was organised by the school's Home and School Association, with all proceeds going directly back to the school to support its students.

This year, proceeds from the event would go towards a new outdoor play-based learning area.

Brooker said the event was run by a large army of volunteers from the school, parents and community along with support from organisations such as the fire service, police, Māori Wardens and ambulance service.

"There is a huge community input," she said. "To organise and run this there are lots of volunteers on the night."

Entry to the event is $5 for both adults and children if tickets are bought prior, or $8 for adults and $5 for children at the gate.

Preschoolers are free.

Gates open at 6.30pm with the fireworks display expected to take place just before 9pm approximately.

Tickets are currently available at the school, or at Kiss and Bake Up in Waikanae, Cafe 66 in Ōtaki or Mobil in Ōtaki, Levin and Paraparaumu.

Car parking is available at Ōtaki College for $5 per car.

If the event has to be postponed due to bad weather, it will be rescheduled for the following evening, Saturday November 9.

Information can be found on the school's website at www. waitohu.school.nz