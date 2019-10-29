The new Heritage Horowhenua Charitable Trust is almost ready to launch and is looking for interest from the community in upcoming projects.

The trust has been three years in the planning and is in the final stages of council approval and legal establishment, convenor Kerry Geertson said.

Once finalised, the trust's plans include a Heritage Week, a Horowhenua Walk of Fame recognising notable community figures and a heritage trail or trails identifying houses and buildings of historical significance.

Six people have been accepted as trustees after nomination in papers presented to the district council, with a chair to be elected soon, Geertson said.

While the trust does not yet hold any funds, once legally established it will be able to apply for grants and solicit charitable donations for its work.

The Walk of Fame project is currently underway, with around 300 people associated with the district already identified as potential inductees across three categories - pioneers, people of international significance and those who have represented New Zealand.

Finalised inductees would be recognised through plaques installed in Levin's main streets with their names and information on them.

The first inductee is World War I and World War II soldier, dentist and Levin community stalwart Sir Bernard Freyberg.

Geertson said the trust needed volunteers to help complete research on the people selected, including their background, family, achievements, education and history.

An innovative idea is also likely to be used to identify houses and buildings included in the trust's proposed heritage trails.

Recycled plastics would be used to make special marker posts emblazoned with a QR code which would be installed near each included property.

A smartphone could then be used to scan the code and retrieve information about it and its history.

The trust was currently working through a process with owners of eligible properties in order to include them in the trails.

The houses or buildings would need to be around 100 years old or more, or have some other significant historical association to do with their existence or the site they are on.

The trust's plans for Heritage Week involved cementing it as a regular fixture on the district's calendar.

An initial meeting of people interested in becoming involved with the charitable trust was held recently, with the next one on Thursday 14 November at 5.30pm at the Levin Bridge Club on Tawa Street.

Anyone interested in attending who has not already registered their interest should contact Kerry Geertson on coach@internet.co.nz