Foxton's Christmas In The Park is returning in November with a bumper line-up of entertainment promising a fun and festive evening out for the whole community.

Hosted by local Foxton Beach ukulele group Nukulele Boom, led by Viti Taylor, the event will be held at Foxton Primary School Domain on November 16 from 4pm to 7.30pm.

Headlining the entertainment bill is renowned singer-songwriter and NZ Entertainer of the Year winner Ainslie Allen, who will bring her unique talents and original songs to the event.

Entertainment will also be provided by Foxton Primary's kapa haka group as well as a special combined ukulele jam featuring participants from St Mary's School, Foxton Beach Primary, and the Levin Ukuladies with Nukulele Boom.

Dance-lovers will be in for a treat with performances by Foxton Line Dancers and the Cailin Traditional Irish Dancers.

Mischievous Mix Band, Levin Scottish Pipe Band and Rose City Rock n' Roll Club will also entertain the crowds, while Erick G will take to the stage with his Elvis impersonation act, Taylor said.

A visit from Santa will top off the entertainment and get the festive spirit going.

Children dance to the music at last year's Foxton Christmas In The Park.

A variety of different food trucks will be at the event, so attendees can make an evening of it and enjoy dinner while soaking up the festive atmosphere and listening to the entertainment.

A sausage sizzle, cake and drink stalls, raffles and spot prizes are also planned.

The event will be opened by newly elected Foxton Community Board member, Trevor Chambers.

"Last year Christmas in the Park was a big hit in Foxton and we are predicting this year to be bigger and better," Taylor said.

"Bring the family, friends and neighbours, its going to be a great event with locals promoting local talent and [talent from] surrounding districts".

Foxton Christmas In The Park is free.

No alcohol or dogs are permitted.