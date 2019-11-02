Animal lovers and a host of four-legged friends are getting together at Waitarere Beach on November 9 to take part in the SPCA Great NZ Paws Walk.

The event is one of many being organised around the country to help raise funds to support the 41,000 animals that require SPCA help each year in New Zealand.

The Horowhenua event, organised by Stephanie Scott and Kylie Thomas, will have walkers and dogs complete a 4.5km distance through the Waitarere Forest before a well-earned sausage sizzle at Waitarere Beach Surf Lifesaving Club.

Those who want to join the Waitarere event need to register online and select the event they are taking part in, before paying a $10 registration fee which goes directly to the SPCA.

They then receive a special pack, including a bandanna for their dog to wear.

To register, go to www.registration.everydayhero.com/ps/event/greatpawswalk?_ga=2.101411077.5821284.1571774940-928841938.1571259349 and select "I'm joining a friend's Great NZ Paws Walk" from the drop down box.

Scott said she decided to organise the event because she wanted to get on board with the SPCA and do her part to support animals in need.

"All of our pets have always come from the SPCA, rather than breeders," she said.

"I want to support the good work they do."

"We'll try and raise as much money as we can - every little bit helps."

Nationally, the organisation has set a fundraising goal of $150,000.

Scott said those who are unable to attend the Horowhenua event but would still like to contribute can donate at www.greatpawswalk.everydayhero.com/nz/stephanie-1

Alternatively, if they do not wish to do the walk, they can join the group at the sausage sizzle afterwards and support the event that way.

The Waitarere walk is a dog-friendly event, although participants are asked to keep their dogs on a lead, and to consider the dog's social skills, Scott said.

"If you have a nervous or anti social dog, please attach a red ribbon to their collar so others know to be careful".

The SPCA advises those taking part in the walking event to remember dog walking supplies such as water, a leash, treats and poop bags.

They also advise being weather conscious and walking dogs in the morning or evening when the temperature is cooler if necessary.

Walkers should also consider their dog's fitness level and whether they are shy or intimidated by crowds.

The Waitarere Beach Great NZ Paws Walk will begin at 1pm at the Surf Lifesaving Club.

For more information on the nationwide initiative, visit www.greatpawswalk.co.nz