

A former wild man of New Zealand popular music in the 1970s will play a free concert in Levin next week.

Greg Christensen, who shot to fame with the band Creation with hits like "Carolina" and "Tell Laura I Love Her" almost 50 years ago, will perform at the Levin Home for War Veterans next week at the invitation of Levin Stroke Club.

Now 67, the tireless Christensen received a phone call from Levin man David Clark, who he remembered from the 70s when he managed an establishment called Olivier's, where Creation would often play.

Clark, who had a stroke 11 years ago and is on the Levin Stroke Club committee, was rapt that Christensen was coming to town.

"He remembered me straight away. I said will you do us a favour? He was so good about it," he said.

Clark said Oliver's would host bands like The Drifters, The Platters, Lay Girls, Howard Morrison Quartet, Bunny Walters, Eddie Low, Dalvanius Prime and Prince Tui Teka.

Creation was formed in a science class at Blenheim High School in 1967. The band went through many changes in personnel and was extremely busy, touring New Zealand extensively, even stints in Australia.

Christensen said his career had gone full circle, and he felt privileged to be playing to a generation that probably resisted the style of music he played as a teenager, like the Rolling Stones and The Monkees.

Ironically, his resthome set would include songs from Cliff Richard, Elvis, Kenny Rogers and Elton John, punctuated with stories and a cheeky style of humour.

"It's unbelievable. These were the people that were scared of me back in the day and this music...they like what I'm doing now," he said, laughing.

"It's a completely different world...but I love it. I feel privileged to still be doing it."

Greg Christensen plays live at the Levin Home for War Veterans on Wednesday, October 30, at 1.30pm. Entry was $6, with a free cup of tea provided.