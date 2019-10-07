

A recycled ribbon day held in Levin last week that attracted 100 horses held special significance for one of the ribbon sponsors.

Brooke Burns donated a prize in memory of her late mother Lauri McNulty, who died in a freak riding accident in Levin in 2015. She was one of three sisters that had all inherited their mother's love of horses.

Burns said her mother was a strong advocate for shows like the one held in Levin, that helped uneducated horses adapt to the demands of a show.

"We know how hard it can be to even take a horse to compete and this provides a stress-free environment where they can gain confidence," she said.

XLR8 Equine NZ is a group of three women who saw a gap in the equine community and created the show a year ago. It was the first show held in Levin and Burns said they were surprised at the number of entries.

"We weren't expecting that many," she said.

The ribbon in her mother's name, the Champion in Show Hack, was won by Katherine Timpson with her horse Southwinds Just Ribbons, from Atherson Stud in Manakau.

The show is the brainchild of Reagan Donovan, who along with Lorna Croates and Burns travelled the North Island hosting the recycled ribbons days.

"We realised that those who didn't have an already made horse were forced to go without any preparations for the big rings," she said.

"We offer a stress-free environment for those who may have a green horse or may be nervous, or who may be out of touch with competing and want to get back into it."

"We source reputable judges to give riders advice and teaching where they need it."