Several people heading out for a walk up Levin's Trig track earlier this week were met with a shock when they returned and found their cars broken into.

The spate of vehicle break-ins happened at the Kohitere Trig carpark on Denton Rd in broad daylight, with windows brazenly smashed and cars rummaged through for valuables.

At least four vehicles were targeted in one time period at the area which has been known for car break-ins and vandalism before.

Now, locals who are getting sick and tired of similar incidents in the Horowhenua town, are asking the local council to install a camera at the carpark.

One victim said she had rung police from the carpark as soon as she discovered the damage, but they were unable to send anyone as they were too busy.

She said Police had told her they were going to recommend a camera should be installed there.

Locals took to social media to express support for a camera, with some saying they had also had the same thing happen to them and that the problem had been ongoing for a few years.

A police spokesperson confirmed they had received reports of thefts from vehicles at that location on Monday.

"Generally speaking, if there is a time delay between when an incident may have occurred, and the time it is reported, Police do not necessarily attend a scene immediately," the spokesperson said.

Horowhenua District Council Acting Group Manager Infrastructure Services Kevin Peel said the council strongly suggested anyone who had had their vehicle broken into contacted Police.

"The area that is used for carparking near Trig Rd is a road reserve," he said.

"Council does not currently have cameras on any of the road reserves in the district and there are no plans at this stage to add cameras to this area."

Levin Senior Sergeant Beth Purcell said thieves were largely opportunistic and would "jump on any opportunity to steal unattended goods".

"Please remember to secure properties and vehicles, and look out for your neighbours," she said.

"If you spot any suspicious activities or any crime taking place please call Police immediately on 111, if it's already happened then give us a call on 105."



If there's a vehicle involved, it would be good to note down vehicle registration numbers if you are able to, she said.



Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.