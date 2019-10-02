

A former Ōtaki woman who has represented New Zealand in rugby union and touch football is now making a name for herself in Australia in another code.

It seems like whatever Judy Broughton turns her hand to, she excels, and now she is shining in the Crossfit arena after winning the 55 to 59 age group at the Mastersleague Crossfit Games in Melbourne.

Broughton "found" crossfit four years ago after a move to Queensland, and gave away her other sports to concentrate on her newfound passion. She set a goal a long time ago.

"I love cross because it's a challenge, there is always something to learn and work on and it doesn't come easy...it's persistence you need, or it's easy to give up," she said.

She represented NZ at the Melbourne competition that involved athletes from NZ, Australia and Asia.

"I'm so proud to represent New Zealand, and my whānau," she said.

"This competition has been my plan for a few years. There's been a lot of set backs, mainly injuries, and having to training around them and be patient."

Jude Broughton.

Crossfit was hard work and rigorous training, but with it came the rewards.

"I get up 4:30am Monday-Saturday to train at 5am. I usually go back in the afternoon to work on my weaknesses, do Olympic Lifting classes or stretch."

Training was seven days a week, or "when my body tells me to". On Sundays she swam more than 1km at her local pool.

"Nutrition is a huge part. I have to balance protein, carbs and fats. It's not always easy, it's a work in progress with lots of learning, but preparation is the key. Drink lots of water for sure, at least three to four litres a day."

"CrossFit is for everyone and anyone. We all have our strengths and weaknesses and you go from there. It's an amazing journey with little gains, but they can be huge."

The competition was tough with two days involving six different challenges.

"I think the biggest challenge was mentally getting up those six times. Knowing you just had you, no team to work with, it was have a plan and stick to it the best you can, and try and breath, relax, don't panic, be composed and get it done," she said.