Horowhenua secondary students came to Palmerston North any which way because they felt their voices needed to be heard when it comes to climate change.

Jamie Evans Walsh, 17, and head girl at Horowhenua College said, "I'm here because we need change to happen."

Bayley Stella, 17, from Manawatū College said, "We are living in a climate crisis, with only 12 years to act before we can't do anything. So, we all are here to let our voices be heard, tell the truth about science, and show that we care for our future and the future of the earth."

Fellow Manawatū College student Fluorina Helbing said, "We need to take action for ourselves, this is our future."

Ariana Herrington from Waiopehu College in Levin was among the students from Horowhenua who attended the third rally demanding action on climate change. Photo / Oliver Parrant

The march brought together well over a thousand students, some from far away places, such as Taihape, as well as older people and teachers.

Horowhenua teacher Polly Joice said, "I am grateful to Horowhenua College's principal for allowing us to be here and for supporting us in making our voices be heard. I am also thankful for the ongoing support for the other teachers allowing students out of their classes especially in such an important time of the year for them, this is just a reflection on how big of a problem climate change is."

Palmerston North co-organiser Rachael Stone said SS4C would continue to strike until their four demands were met.

Stone's co-organiser Rohan Sharma added that they were supported by some candidates who were standing for council.

Palmerston North Girls High student Maria Oyelere said the strike wasn't personal to students only.

Jamie Evans Walsh and Taylor Beamont from Horowhenua College were at the third student march demanding action on climate change in Palmerston North. Photo / Oliver Parrant

The group she was striking with said they were inspired by the Swedish teen Greta Thunberg.

"Climate change affects everybody."

Foxton Primary School held a march through their home town in the morning.

- Additional reporting by Merania Karauria and Oliver Parrant