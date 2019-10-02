.



More people belong to a club making quilts in Levin than your average rugby club.

The Town and Country Quilters, who will stage Quiltfest at the Horowhenua events Centre next weekend, boast a current membership of more than 70.

President Jane Warren said already busloads of quilt enthusiasts had bought tickets to the bi-annual Quiltfest event, to be held on October 12, where there would be more than 200 works on display.

There were buses bringing people from Wanganui and Palmerston North, and crowd numbers at the exhibition were tipped to reach almost 500 people, she said.

Guest exhibitors Hazel Foot and Griet Lombard would have work on display at Quiltfest.

Foot is a well-known quilter, designer and tutor from Auckland who started in Hong Kong in 1990. Much of her work had a Kiwi flavour, while there were also other works influenced by her travel, inspired by other cultures.

A work from Waitarere Beach artist and quilt maker Griet Lombard.

Lombard is originally from South Africa and now lives at Waitarere Beach. She is a renowned designer and international teacher, described as an inspiration with her unique style.

Quilter Lynne Burnham said their work is outstanding.

"Both are renown quilters and have taught throughout New Zealand and overseas," she said.

"Their styles are quite different and their work is outstanding. They have a passion for fabric, colour and design resulting in original quilts that are of interest to all, whether sewers or appreciators of fine art works."

In addition to the displays there would be merchants to browse and buy from. Admission is $5, although that will also get a ticket to win a new Bernina sewing machine.

The club had recently had a successful display at Te Takere o Kurahau-pō last week, where works were on display and a quilter crafted new pieces in a live display.

"In between events our members make gift quilts which are donated to those in need, or those who would benefit from the gift of a warm colourful quilt," she said.

A Griet Lombard work.

"We make gift quilts for babies in hospital, and for those who are suffering in some way. We have also made heart cushions for women and men who have had breast cancer surgery."

Members meet on the second Wednesday of each month and also hold regular workshops with well-known tutors, and attend quilting events in other areas.