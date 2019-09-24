

The annual Tough Kid challenge was held at Donnelly Park in Levin at the weekend with more than 200 children - and adults - competing.

The course went through mud tunnels, over fences, through more mud, and over more obstacles, before ending with a hill slide through water.

It was the sixth running of the event, hosted by Blue Light Ventures and Levin Police, who had off-duty officers helping out with the day, which ended with a sausage sizzle.

Horowhenua Chronicle was there taking photos of the mud.