A notoriously dangerous stretch of highway running through Horowhenua is the scene of yet another car crash.

Two vehicles collided in a head-on crash shortly before 4.30pm on SH1 near Taylor's Rd, north of Ōtaki.

A police spokesperson said two people had been injured, although their condition was still unknown.

Traffic backed up at a standstill in both directions, before a diversion was established around South Manakau Rd for southbound traffic.

Advertisement

Northbound traffic was still moving very slowly.

Motorists are advised to delay travel or avoid the area if possible.

The planned O2NL expressway, which would remove highway traffic from the existing road through the area has recently been the subject of funding uncertainty, despite numerous crashes on the stretch of highway between Ōtaki and Levin.