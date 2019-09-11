A car stopped by police for dangerous driving in Levin was found to be loaded up with a large amount of property that is believed to be stolen.

The driver, a 24-year-old man, was pulled over at 11pm on Sunday night after his vehicle was seen driving erratically.

He was charged with driving in a dangerous manner and was due to appear in Levin District Court this week.

Photos released by police show tools, including power tools, car number plates and petrol cans among the items recovered from the car.

Makita power tools with 'CA' engraved socket sets, and Bosch power tools were included in the haul, with police now appealing for the property's owners to come forward and identify their items.

A police spokesperson said they were working to reunite the owner or owners with their property.

Detective Sergeant Dave Wilson, of the Levin Tactical Crime Unit, said they also wanted to get the message across to people that security is extremely important.

"We'd like to remind people to be vigilant and lock up securely when leaving their homes or workplaces," he said.



"With expensive items like tools, make sure you record serial numbers or engrave your name on them for ease of identification."

The incident comes after an unsettled period of thefts, break-ins and burglaries in Horowhenua that has riled residents and left locals questioning how they can keep their homes, property and vehicles safe.

Senior Sergeant Beth Purcell said there had been an increase in thefts and vehicle thefts in the area, including unlawful takings of vehicles and particularly thefts of tools from sheds and garages.



She also urged property owners to secure their items and vehicles.



"It is all too often that Police respond to a report of theft only to find that the victims had not secured their properties or vehicles," she said.

"Unfortunately, thieves are largely opportunistic and will jump on any opportunity to steal unattended goods.

"Please remember to secure properties and vehicles, and look out for your neighbours. If you spot any suspicious activities or any crime taking place please call police immediately on 111, if it's already happened then give us a call on 105.



"If there's a vehicle involved, it would be good to note down vehicle registration numbers if you are able to."



Alternatively, she said people could contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Anyone who recognises the property pictured can contact Levin Police on 105.