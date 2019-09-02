A spate of thefts, break-ins and vandalism in recent weeks has rattled many Horowhenua residents.

Vehicle windows smashed, houses broken into and trespassers or thieves caught on security cameras have happened around the district over the last couple of months.

Cars were rifled through by opportunistic thieves in Levin and Hokio Beach during August and a retro caravan was taken from Waitarere Beach in the middle of the month.

On August 30 a ute on Kennedy Drive in Levin had its windows broken for thieves to gain entry.

On August 26 a black Kawasaki Ninja motorbike was stolen on Levin's Oxford Street, outside a paint shop across from MacDonald's restaurant between 6pm and 9.30pm, the owner said.

Meanwhile, a Levin property that had already been burgled a year ago had security cameras - installed as a result - stolen from its exterior.

The property owner, who said there was also a guard dog, said the house had no pedestrian access and the thief would have had to climb a 1.8m fence to access it.

A resident on Levin's Kawiu Road said she had a trailer stolen on August 27, complete with its load of gravel.

The theft happened near the intersection with Weraroa Rd and the trailer is a double-axle model with a full cage.

LC Car Wholesale on Levin's Oxford St was broken into on August 29, with intruders cutting barbed wire in a rear fence, breaking into the business's grooming bay and stealing a set of vehicle mag wheels, owner Lance Schlup said.

"They cut the fence and smashed the locks off, then smashed the bolts off," he said.

Schlup said while the wheels were worth $400 or $500, it was highly frustrating.

He had reported the incident to the police, but said on Friday they had not yet attended, and were probably swamped with incidents to deal with.

A police media statement said police worked with communities to prevent crime and are assisted by the public advising them when crime or suspicious activity is actually happening.

"Levin Police would welcome any additional information that the public may have to offer to help identify offenders and hold them accountable," the statement said.

"If anyone has information relating to these crimes and may know who is responsible, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

Levin Police Station can also be contacted on 06 366 0500. The new Police non-emergency phone number is 105.