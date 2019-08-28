

A 43-year-old Levin man charged with intentionally damaging the front doors of the Horowhenua District Council building has been remanded on bail on the condition he doesn't go near the place.

The man entered no plea when he made his first appearance at Levin District Court and was remanded to reappear in court at a later date, on the strict conditions he was not to go within 10m of the HDC building on Oxford Street.

He was also not allowed to consume alcohol, and has to undergo a random breath-alcohol test if required.

The damage occurred last Sunday night and an arrest was made soon after. Police were called to the incident where large glass doors to the main foyer of the building were damaged, rendering it inaccessible on Monday morning.

Large wooden panels were fixed over the doorway as temporary security while remedial work was done.

The case was stood down to consider suitability for diversion, which could mean the possibility of permanent name suppression, without a conviction being entered.

The man would reappear in the Levin District Court again on September 11.