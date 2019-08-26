A collaboration of musicians well-known on Kāpiti and Horowhenua's live music scene are teaming up to create what a special retro railroad-themed social event at Ōtaki's Railway Hotel.

Anje Glindemann of local band Salty Hearts and Andrew London, who records and tours with his self-named Andrew London Trio, are joining forces with local caterer Paula Gizzi to create the Stationhouse Social Club, which will launch on Thursday September 5.

Glindemann, who is a drummer and vocalist, said the event was aimed at creating a place for locals to meet up as well as being timed so commuters on the Capital Connection train can disembark and head to the nearby hotel for a place to unwind and enjoy music and food after work.

"The idea is to provide a relaxed and convivial atmosphere where locals can gather after work for a drink, some great kai, and a bit of country-themed live music," she said.

Advertisement

"The retro railroad theme obviously reflects the proximity to the railway station - in fact we've timed it so commuters on the Capital Connection can get off the train at 6.22pm and head on over across the road."

Gizzi's business 'Grubs Up' will be catering the event, with a $35 cover charge including a two-course meal and the music.

"We think it's a pretty good deal," Gizzi said.

"It'll be all over by 9pm for those who have to work the next day. We're hoping local retailers and other business owners will see it as a bit of after-work relaxation and socialising time".

Glindemann and London have performed together frequently in the Kāpiti and Horowhenua area over the last 20 years.

Both their bands will collaborate for the Ōtaki event.

The Salty Hearts. (L-R) Richard Guerin, Greg Sayer, Anje Glindemann, Dave Burgess.

London said they expected the music to have a "country-swing vibe" and are actively searching for songs with a railroad theme.

He said they hoped to make the event a regular monthly fixture.

Advertisement

London performs mostly with his partner Kirsten London, who plays bass guitar.

Along with Glindemann, the Salty Hearts feature Greg Sayer and Dave Allen on guitars, and Richard Guerin on bass.

The inaugural Stationhouse Social will be held at Ōtaki Railway Hotel's function room on Thursday September 5 from 6.30pm to 9pm.

Bookings are essential as numbers are limited.

Tickets are available online at eventfinder.co.nz, or from Ōtaki Travel.