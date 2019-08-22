There's a Herbs-fest headed for Levin.

The iconic Kiwi band has a gig booked at the Oxford Hotel on Friday night, while the local movie theatre Focal Point cinema is currently screening the official Herbs film Herbs: Songs of Freedom.



In a coup for fans, Focal Point had screenings of the movie booked for 3.40pm and 6.10pm, so there was an opportunity to watch the flick before seeing the real deal at 8pm at the Oxford.

Herbs were considered pioneers of the Pacific reggae sound, having paved the way for contemporary New Zealand reggae groups such as Fat Freddy's Drop, Katchafire and Trinity Roots.

They produced a stream of reggae hits in the 1980s and early '90s with 10 top 20 singles hits and played alongside UB40, Taj Mahal, Tina Turner, Neil Young, George Benson and Stevie Wonder.

In 1986, the song Slice of Heaven with Dave Dobbyn reached number one on both the New Zealand and Australian charts. In 1989, Tim Finn joined them for Parihaka and, in 1992, Annie Crummer fronted the hit single See What Love Can Do.