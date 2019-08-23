The red, white and blue colours of Horowhenua-Kāpiti will be flying high tomorrow in what could be a dream rugby and racing quinella for the province.

The Horowhenua-Kāpiti rugby team kicks off their Heartland campaign against Mid-Canterbury at Ashburton at 2.45pm.

At halftime in that match, Levin horse High Quality will represent Horowhenua-Kāpiti in the annual $50,000 Inter-provincial (1600m) race at New Plymouth, a race that would be over in less than two minutes.

Horowhenua-Kāpiti are outsiders to win their match, paying $2.55 at the TAB, while High Quality was over the odds in the market, too.

The inter-provincial race in New Plymouth was a unique concept where horses wore colours of the region they were representing.

High Quality is trained at Levin by Geoff Haigh, who won't have to adjust his binoculars too much as the stable colours were red, white and blue anyway.

Haigh was expecting a good showing from High Quality, despite dropping back to 1600m from a last start third over a longer distance at Ōtaki.

"He's very well and the mile won't worry him. In fact, it'll suit him. And he seems to go well at New Plymouth too. If you look at his course record he's been in a photo finish there every time," he said.

Top jockey Chris Johnson will again ride High Quality.