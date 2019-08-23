St Joseph's School in Levin, which boasts current All Black Cody Taylor and former Olympic swimmer Dean Kent as former students, is due to celebrate its centenary.

A group of former students and staff have begun working towards a two-day centenary celebration, to be held in Levin on February 1 and 2, 2020.

Organiser Stasia Kennedy said the centennial will provide an opportunity to not only share personal stories from the past, but to also connect with the school community today.

"The Sisters may be gone, but our community will continue as kaitiaki of their service to St Joseph's past, present and future students," she said.

Advertisement

The school was founded in 1920 by the Sisters of St Joseph of Nazareth, often referred to as "the Black Joes" because of the black habit that they wore.

"The Sisters committed to a life that was simple, ordinary, flexible, compassionate and trusting."

"Based on these values and a love of God, they established a Catholic school in Levin to provide religious education for local children."

The school soon became an integral part of the wider Catholic community, with the church, school and presbytery adjacent to each other.

For more information or to register: Social www.facebook.com/StJosephsLevin100Years, or call 021 889 583 (Stasia) or 06 368 8017 (School). Email: 100years@stjoeslevin.school.nz