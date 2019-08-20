Horowhenua Vintage Car Club is gearing up to host its third annual Daffodil Rally in support of the Cancer Society.

The event will be part of a nationwide, simultaneous series of car displays and rallies to raise funds for the charity.

Levin's New World supermarket carpark will be transformed into a car enthusiast's dream, with dozens of vintage and veteran vehicles on display throughout the day on August 25 between 10am and 2pm.

Several other clubs are also joining the event, including a local Morris Minor club and Ford Model T and Model A car clubs, said organiser and Horowhenua Vintage Car Club vice chairman John White.

Advertisement

"We'll polish them up and leave them there for people to look at," said White, who is behind the successful organisation of the last two years' events.

White was hoping for a special appearance by a newly restored rare 101 year-old Model T Ford that was imported from England 10 years ago, as well as up to 70 other cars fitting into the vintage and veteran classes, which means they are 30 years old or more.

His own MG sportscar would be putting in an appearance, White said.

A display and information on several electric cars will also be onsite at the event, including the Nissan Leaf, known for being a likeable and affordable electric vehicle option.

Along with vehicles, there will be sausage sizzles and a collection by Cancer Society volunteers shaking their buckets to fundraise for the charity.

Horowhenua Vintage Car Club is hosting its third annual Daffodil Rally for the Cancer Society.

White said the previous years' events had resulted in several thousand people flocking to see the cars.

This year he hoped the numbers would be as high, if not higher, due to the event moving from its previous venue at Te Takere's carpark to the more central New World location and increased foot traffic.

He said New World had been instrumental in supporting many community causes.

Advertisement

"They've been excellent," he said.

The Levin event will be free. On the same day, the Wellington Vintage Car Club will hold a simultaneous Daffodil Rally at Queen Elizabeth Park in Paekakariki.

A Maclaren supercar - one of just 50 built, will feature at that rally, courtesy of Southward Car Museum.

Between 200 and 300 cars are expected at the Kāpiti event between 10am and 3pm, along with a range of other entertainment and activities, including vintage car and tram rides, horse and cart rides, and a display by the NZ Army.

The US Marine Memorial Museum will also be open and the event will feature a display by the Kāpiti Model Engineering Club and music by local brass bands.

Vintage Car Club captain Neale Ryder said the popularity of this event was due to two factors - the start of the car display season and the support of a worthy cause

"Every family has been touched by cancer and we're all wanting to support the efforts of the Cancer Society," he said.

The Manawatū Vintage Car Club will also host a rally in Palmerston North at Barber Hall on Waldegrave Street between 11.30am and 2pm, with gold coin admission and all proceeds to the Cancer Society.

The Daffodil Rally events are part of the Cancer Society's annual Daffodil Day fundraising drive.

Daffodil Day this year is August 30 and is designed to symbolise hope for the one in three New Zealanders affected by cancer, the organisation says.

"Since 1990, this iconic event has inspired people to come together and support the Cancer Society's work, as well as providing an opportunity to raise awareness of cancer in New Zealand," the society said.

Funds raised by Daffodil events go towards vital scientific research into the causes and treatment of all types of cancer, along with the provision of a wide range of support services, education and awareness campaigns and programmes for people affected by cancer.

For more information visit www.daffodilday.org.nz