

Early in July Neighbourhood Support ushered in a new chapter with the launch of a new logo at its National Conference.

A part of Kiwi streets and neighbourhoods for the past two decades, there has been a lot of change since Neighbourhood Support first established itself as a not-for-profit in the 90s. Neighbourhood Support NZ affiliated members felt it was time to ensure the 'face' of neighbourhood support kept up with where it's headed as an organisation.



The new logo is a colourful update to the existing design. The design features a nod to the country's emergency services partners, as well as a better representation of the neighbours, members and supporters who make up the growing organisation.

Neighbourhood Support NZ's new logo.

The updated logo also features a koru pattern which reflects the important place of Taha Māori in NZ. The colours chosen symbolise Neighbourhood Support's vision of inclusive communities, where everyone is welcome and belongs while the blue colour represents our ongoing partnership with New Zealand Police.

An increasing number of people are reporting that they feel isolated or lonely, so knowing that you are a part of a neighbourhood that looks out for each other helps people feel safer and more connected.

Neighbourhood Support is a nationwide community led movement that brings people and neighbourhoods together to create safe, resilient and connected communities. Over 200,000 households are part of the growing network.

Neighbourhood Support works alongside NZ Police and other partners to equip neighbourhoods to improve safety, be prepared for emergencies and support one another so that communities are great places to live.

"There is a time frame of five years for the transition from existing stock and resources to being fully under the new logo. The only thing changing is the branding.

"All the other support and services we provide remains the same," said Deborah Campbell Horowhenua's District Coordinator.

If you wish to be part of a community organisation that supports, assists and informs residents of scams, civil defence information and making you aware of criminal activity in your neighbourhood please contact Deborah at Levin Police Station on 3660574 or email her at Horowhenua.nsg@gmail.co. Neighbourhood Support Horowhenua also has a Facebook page.