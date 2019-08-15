

Horowhenua-Kāpiti bowler Fraser Bartholomew has been picked to represent New Zealand at Indoor Cricket in a five-match series against Australia, to be held in Palmerston North early next month.

The 19-year-old former Horowhenua College student, who turns 20 on Sunday, only started playing indoor cricket three years ago as a way to keep sharp during the off season.

"It is a lot faster and more intense. I had always loved outdoor and indoor was a way of keeping those skills going through the winter," he said.

He said playing indoor had forced an improvement in his batting, as the game demanded allround skills.

"You have to be able to bat, bowl and field. If you are weak in one of those areas you'll get found out," he said.

Bartholomew originally travelled with his Levin Old Boys club team to a competition in Palmerston North each week during the winter.

It was there that he gained selection for the Central Districts side and last season made the wider New Zealand under-22 man team.

He was playing for Southern Districts this season, as he was studying Commerce at Otago University, and had now broken into the starting line-up.

The upcoming series against Australia was a precursor to an Under-22 indoor cricket World Cup to be held next year in Australia and was seen as integral to the teams preparation.

He was first picked for the Horowhenua-Kāpiti representative team in the pure form of the game when he was just 15, and last season during his summer study break was employed by HKCA

Representing your country in a minority sport often came with a cost though and each player was expected to raise $2500 to cover flights, transport, accommodation, food, uniforms, medical supplies and physiotherapists for the series.

Team management is fundraising to offset those costs.