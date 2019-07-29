Waste-free educator Kate Meads, also known as "the nappy lady" is returning to Levin in August to present a waste-free parenting workshop, following the success of her previous sell-out workshop in the town in April.

The workshop is described as a "must-attend" evening for any parents, grandparents, or those expecting who are keen to reduce their waste.

The workshop is being held in collaboration with Horowhenua District Council, one of 49 councils Meads works with around the country.

Kate Meads at a landfill site during a recent project.

Meads said she believes firmly that everyone can make a difference when it comes to reducing waste, they just need to do their best to change what they can - and education is often a starting point for that change.

Her August workshop aims to "educate, entertain, and inspire those with, or soon to have babies and toddlers in the home, on the many ways they can reduce waste and save money," she said.

She said this is all achieved within a compact seminar over two and a half hours.

"Everyone goes home with not only the knowledge required to make change, but a terrific gift pack of products and solutions too," she said.

Meads said finding time in amongst her busy schedule to come back to the Horowhenua district for a second time this year is important to her.

Recent workshop attendee Susannah said she highly recommended the experience.

"This was such a good night. So informative and educational but delivered very [entertainingly]," she said.

"It should be compulsory for everyone on the planet! If you get a chance, go to these workshops and be inspired to make a difference."

The Levin workshop will be held at the Horowhenua District Council chambers at 6.30pm on Monday 26th August.

Tickets are $25 plus booking fee for individuals or couples, which includes a gift pack containing approximately $100 worth of waste minimisation products from the council and Meads' sponsors.

Examples of the gift pack products include reusable food pouches, cloth nappies and more, with contents tailored to the workshop's topic, Meads said.

For tickets, information and ideas about what you can do to make a difference, visit

www.katemeads.co.nz.

Tickets are also available through Eventfinda.