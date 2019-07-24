Karina Wight, 79, of Foxton, who lives in the Masonic Village, was afraid she would chicken out, so instead of capitalising on the idea to participate in the annual shave for a cure in summertime, she did it in July.

She was inspired by her personal caregiver, Andrea Watling of Waitarere Beach, who had done shave for a cure last year.

"I wanted to do it again as it is a good cause. Last year I raised $300. When I told Karina she got all excited. She said it could be one more thing for her to tick off her bucket list.

"We decided to do it in summer, but a day after that decision Karina said she felt she might give it away if she had to wait months, so we did it as soon as possible, in July."

Andrea's lifelong hairdresser, Vanessa Hill from Himatanga, did the deed for both of them.

"Vanessa has been cutting my hair since I was a baby. We're both from Featherston," said Andrea.

Karina Wight of Foxton's Masonic Village before her shave for a cure in July.

She now wears a woollen hat, even in the house, to keep her head warm.

"I feel the cold around my neck rather than on my head," she said.

She said her hair is growing back fast.

"I did not have long hair, so six weeks will be enough to make me look the way I looked before the shave."

So far the pair have raised close to $1600 ($700 for Andrea and $900 for Karina) and said they will continue until the end of the year. Shave for a Cure raises money for leukemia and blood cancer.

Anyone who wants to support their effort can donate via shaveforacure.co.nz. Click on the donate button at the top and then type in the names, then click on their names to donate. You can get a tax receipt.