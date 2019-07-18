Workers at a Levin bookstore were lucky to escape without serious injury when a car crashed through the shop window this afternoon.

Horowhenua Chronicle understands a car with an elderly women driving failed to stop when attempting to park outside the Levin Paper Plus store, shortly before 3pm.

Staff were standing behind the counter just metres away from where the car smashed through and broke the window.

Kirsty Beatson from Levin Paper Plus said while staff members were unharmed, they were shaken by the accident, which soon drew plenty of onlookers.

Advertisement

Beatson said she had phoned a company to come and fix the door as soon as they could, given it was close to closing time.

"We want to get secure overnight at least," she said.

Two fire engines, police and ambulance staff attended the scene, which was in the middle of Oxford St, the main State Highway through the town.

Police were interviewing the driver, who was also assessed by ambulance staff.