

Foxton will be out to end 18 years of southern dominance when they meet Waikanae at Levin Domain tomorrow in the final of the Horowhenua-Kāpiti club rugby competition.

There was a heavy accent on the "Kāpiti" in recent times, with Levin Wanderers the last team north of Ōtaki to win the Ramsbotham Cup in 2001.

Foxton coach Waynne Napier said his side hadn't won the club competition since 1988, and they were beaten in 2008 by Waikanae.

The yellow-and-blacks had produced some fine teams and fine players during that time, but were unable to win the big dance when it mattered.

Napier said when his side made the final with a win against Toa last weekend, he was pleased to know they would be playing Waikanae.

Waikanae had beaten Foxton in their two round robin games, and Napier said it would settle all arguments if they were to beat them in the final.

"To be honest we were wanting to play them, then it can't be said that we never beat them," he said.

Napier was in a luxurious position of having a huge squad to pick from through the year with healthy playing stocks not afforded other clubs.

"It's a hell of a luxury. But those players that miss out know they have played a big part in us making the final. There are some very good players missing out," he said.

Foxton, who would be captained again by number eight Pita Marshall, had an experienced forward pack that complimented a young backline boasting plenty of pace.

Meanwhile, Waikanae coach Simon Fifield said they were paying no attention to the round robin results, and wanted to add the Ramsbotham Cup to the Nash Cup they were awarded after being the leading team at the end of the first round.

"Sure, we've beaten them twice, but were not focusing on that. Rahui beat us twice before we beat them in the semi-final," he said.

Fifield was in his fifth year of coaching the Waikanae team and was enjoying a golden run after winning in 2017, and reaching the semi-finals twice in that time.

"We'd love to get another one. It's been a really close competition this year and we got off to a good start which helped us," he said.

"We had a really good run in the first round. We've had an interested run in the second round, but were good enough win when it mattered ."

Waikanae, which will be captained by Aaron Lahmert, has a forward pack that works hard.

Foxton had won the senior competition nine times since it was first contested in 1893, their first title being at the time World War II broke out, while Waikanae had won it five times since their first win in 2002.

The most successful club of all time was Levin Wanderers with 27 titles, although in recent years that club was unable to field a senior team, instead being represented in the senior reserve competition.

The curtain-raiser to the main match was the senior reserve grade final between College Old Boys and Paraparaumu.

Waikanae: 1 Brad Mear. 2 Keith Milligan. 3 Scott Cameron. 4 Rhys Hunter. 5 Xavier Pereka. 6 Aaron Lahmert (c). 7 Antony Fox (vc). 8 Gaven Levave. 9 Trent Reti. 10 Ethan Reti. 11 Kaden Van Gaalen. 12 Tainui Brown. 13 Bong-Chong Khanchaleun. 14 Jamie Hinds. 15 Andre Halbert. 16 Jason Galland. 17 Cain Clarke. 18 Sam Knight. 19 Eroni Tamani. 20 Sakiusa Rounds. 21 Lani Tuavii. 22 Cameron Cole.

Coach: Simon Fifield. Manager: Michael Wilson, Robbie Millar. Trainer: Clay Mosen. Water Boy: Chops Bailey, Bobby Whaanga. Ball Boys: Otto Fifield, George Bidwell.

Foxton: 1 David McErlean. 2 Tom Zimmerman. 3 Robin Pratt. 4 Tui Katoa. 5 Richard Deadman. 6 Jordan Dare. 7 Moses Pearce. 8 Pita Marshall (c). 9 Kane Tamou. 10 Cody Hemi (vc). 11 Michael Laursen-Tia. 12 Shae Gray. 13 Toroa Ropana. 14 Isaac O'Reilly. 15 Arana Murphy. 16 Ben Hofmann. 17 Kurt Jackson. 18 Tipu Luke. 19 Ropati Paleaae. 20 Sam McCool. 21 Illisoni Rauhihi. 22 Michael Knight. Head coach: Waynne Napier. Assistant coaches: Nathan Paki, Nick McVeigh. Manager: Massey Harvey.

Past Winners:

1893 Kia Toa

1894 Kia Toa

1895-97 No championship

1898-1900 Levin

1901 Raukawa

1902-1905 Wanderers

1906 Tainui

1907-08 Hui Mai

1909 Kia Toa

1910 Hui Mai

1911-12 Wanderers

1913 Hui Mai

1914 Wanderers

1915 Otaki United

1916-18 No championsip

1919-20 Wanderers

1922-23 Hui Mai

1924-26 Wanderers

1927 Hui Main

1928-29 Wanderers

1930 Otaki

1931 Wanderers

1932-33 Punahau

1934 Otaki

1935 Hui Mai

1936 Shannon

1937 Ōtaki

1938 Shannon

1939 Kuku-Manakau

1940-41 Foxton

1942-44 no championship

1945 Foxton-Motua

1946 Athletic

1947 Foxton

1948 Wanderers and Hui Mai

1949 Shannon

1950-51 Wanderers

1952-54 Rahui

1955 Horowhenua COB

1956-58 Rahui

1959 Foxton

1960 Wanderers

1961-63 Foxton

1964 Horowhenua COB

1965-66 Athletic

1967-69 Paraparaumu

1970 Shannon

1971 Athletic

1972 Athletic and Paraparaumu

1973 Athletic

1974 Athletic and Wanderers

1975-76 Athletic

1977 Wanderers

1978 Paraparaumu

1979 Wanderers and Rahui

1980 Wanderers

1981 Shannon

1982-83 Wanderers

1984 Shannon

1985 Athletic

1986 Foxton

1987 Foxton and Paraparaumu

1988 Foxton

1989-91 Shannon

1992 Wanderers

1993-94 College Old Boys

1995-96 Athletic

1997 Paraparaumu

1998 Athletic

1999 Toa

2000 Athletic and Wanderers

2001 Wanderers

2002 Waikanae

2003-05 Toa

2006 Paraparaumu

2007-09 Waikanae

2010 Paraparaumu

2011 Rahui

2012-16 Paraparaumu

2017 Waikanae

2018 Toa

2019 ?



