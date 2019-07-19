Foxton will be out to end 18 years of southern dominance when they meet Waikanae at Levin Domain tomorrow in the final of the Horowhenua-Kāpiti club rugby competition.
There was a heavy accent on the "Kāpiti" in recent times, with Levin Wanderers the last team north of Ōtaki to win the Ramsbotham Cup in 2001.
Foxton coach Waynne Napier said his side hadn't won the club competition since 1988, and they were beaten in 2008 by Waikanae.
The yellow-and-blacks had produced some fine teams and fine players during that time, but were unable to win the big dance when it mattered.
Napier said when his side made the final with a win against Toa last weekend, he was pleased to know they would be playing Waikanae.
Waikanae had beaten Foxton in their two round robin games, and Napier said it would settle all arguments if they were to beat them in the final.
"To be honest we were wanting to play them, then it can't be said that we never beat them," he said.
Napier was in a luxurious position of having a huge squad to pick from through the year with healthy playing stocks not afforded other clubs.
"It's a hell of a luxury. But those players that miss out know they have played a big part in us making the final. There are some very good players missing out," he said.
Foxton, who would be captained again by number eight Pita Marshall, had an experienced forward pack that complimented a young backline boasting plenty of pace.
Meanwhile, Waikanae coach Simon Fifield said they were paying no attention to the round robin results, and wanted to add the Ramsbotham Cup to the Nash Cup they were awarded after being the leading team at the end of the first round.
"Sure, we've beaten them twice, but were not focusing on that. Rahui beat us twice before we beat them in the semi-final," he said.
Fifield was in his fifth year of coaching the Waikanae team and was enjoying a golden run after winning in 2017, and reaching the semi-finals twice in that time.
"We'd love to get another one. It's been a really close competition this year and we got off to a good start which helped us," he said.
"We had a really good run in the first round. We've had an interested run in the second round, but were good enough win when it mattered ."
Waikanae, which will be captained by Aaron Lahmert, has a forward pack that works hard.
Foxton had won the senior competition nine times since it was first contested in 1893, their first title being at the time World War II broke out, while Waikanae had won it five times since their first win in 2002.
The most successful club of all time was Levin Wanderers with 27 titles, although in recent years that club was unable to field a senior team, instead being represented in the senior reserve competition.
The curtain-raiser to the main match was the senior reserve grade final between College Old Boys and Paraparaumu.
Waikanae: 1 Brad Mear. 2 Keith Milligan. 3 Scott Cameron. 4 Rhys Hunter. 5 Xavier Pereka. 6 Aaron Lahmert (c). 7 Antony Fox (vc). 8 Gaven Levave. 9 Trent Reti. 10 Ethan Reti. 11 Kaden Van Gaalen. 12 Tainui Brown. 13 Bong-Chong Khanchaleun. 14 Jamie Hinds. 15 Andre Halbert. 16 Jason Galland. 17 Cain Clarke. 18 Sam Knight. 19 Eroni Tamani. 20 Sakiusa Rounds. 21 Lani Tuavii. 22 Cameron Cole.
Coach: Simon Fifield. Manager: Michael Wilson, Robbie Millar. Trainer: Clay Mosen. Water Boy: Chops Bailey, Bobby Whaanga. Ball Boys: Otto Fifield, George Bidwell.
Foxton: 1 David McErlean. 2 Tom Zimmerman. 3 Robin Pratt. 4 Tui Katoa. 5 Richard Deadman. 6 Jordan Dare. 7 Moses Pearce. 8 Pita Marshall (c). 9 Kane Tamou. 10 Cody Hemi (vc). 11 Michael Laursen-Tia. 12 Shae Gray. 13 Toroa Ropana. 14 Isaac O'Reilly. 15 Arana Murphy. 16 Ben Hofmann. 17 Kurt Jackson. 18 Tipu Luke. 19 Ropati Paleaae. 20 Sam McCool. 21 Illisoni Rauhihi. 22 Michael Knight. Head coach: Waynne Napier. Assistant coaches: Nathan Paki, Nick McVeigh. Manager: Massey Harvey.
Past Winners:
1893 Kia Toa
1894 Kia Toa
1895-97 No championship
1898-1900 Levin
1901 Raukawa
1902-1905 Wanderers
1906 Tainui
1907-08 Hui Mai
1909 Kia Toa
1910 Hui Mai
1911-12 Wanderers
1913 Hui Mai
1914 Wanderers
1915 Otaki United
1916-18 No championsip
1919-20 Wanderers
1922-23 Hui Mai
1924-26 Wanderers
1927 Hui Main
1928-29 Wanderers
1930 Otaki
1931 Wanderers
1932-33 Punahau
1934 Otaki
1935 Hui Mai
1936 Shannon
1937 Ōtaki
1938 Shannon
1939 Kuku-Manakau
1940-41 Foxton
1942-44 no championship
1945 Foxton-Motua
1946 Athletic
1947 Foxton
1948 Wanderers and Hui Mai
1949 Shannon
1950-51 Wanderers
1952-54 Rahui
1955 Horowhenua COB
1956-58 Rahui
1959 Foxton
1960 Wanderers
1961-63 Foxton
1964 Horowhenua COB
1965-66 Athletic
1967-69 Paraparaumu
1970 Shannon
1971 Athletic
1972 Athletic and Paraparaumu
1973 Athletic
1974 Athletic and Wanderers
1975-76 Athletic
1977 Wanderers
1978 Paraparaumu
1979 Wanderers and Rahui
1980 Wanderers
1981 Shannon
1982-83 Wanderers
1984 Shannon
1985 Athletic
1986 Foxton
1987 Foxton and Paraparaumu
1988 Foxton
1989-91 Shannon
1992 Wanderers
1993-94 College Old Boys
1995-96 Athletic
1997 Paraparaumu
1998 Athletic
1999 Toa
2000 Athletic and Wanderers
2001 Wanderers
2002 Waikanae
2003-05 Toa
2006 Paraparaumu
2007-09 Waikanae
2010 Paraparaumu
2011 Rahui
2012-16 Paraparaumu
2017 Waikanae
2018 Toa
2019 ?
