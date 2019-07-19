lvn160719fox2: The three shepherds...Judith Brown, Decima Baty and Garry Bidlake.

lvn160719fox1: Margaret Lambeth (Mary), Warren Vaughan (Joseph), Tony Godding (baby Jesus)

A large crowd that attended Foxton Rebus Club's side-splitting mid-winter production No Room at the Inn had sore ribs from laughing this week.

The hilarious play was written by club member Dereley Barry several years ago for young children, but made several adaptations this time round to suit an adult audience.

Barry directed and narrated the play, prompting where needed, although admitted it was easier to direct five-year-olds than this group of 60, 70 and 80-plus year olds.

There were 14 members who made up the cast, which including a dancing angel (Leonie Haines) with the shining star in the east, and a very grumpy and jaded innkeeper and his wife, who continually had to keep him in line.

A jaded Joseph and an even more jaded and very pregnant Mary had to tow not only all of their possessions, but Joseph's tools as well, for 40 days and nights.

The three shepherds were a little the worse for wear and confused about where East was but did remember to bring their gold, frankincense and myrrh (all in wine bottles).

The three wise women (previously vestal virgins but now all enormously pregnant) did admit that they were all a lot wiser now than they were nine months ago, and brought Buttercup their cow, as the camel was indisposed.

The new-born King, who just happened to be twice the size of his mother, made his grand entrance into the world sporting a beautiful blue bonnet and disposable nappy.

Meanwhile, club members said if anyone was looking for an opportunity to have fun and make friends with other people of retirement age in Foxton and Foxton Beach, they could contact the Rebus Club of Foxton.

The club has a mid-winter Christmas lunch every year which follows their usual monthly meeting.

The club has over 70 members - retired or semi-retired men and women, who enjoy socialising. Members regularly get together for movies, shows and trips, the most recent to the Forgotten World Adventures in Taumarunui.

A car rally was held earlier in the year, and a trip to the Coachhouse Museum in Feilding is intended later this year.

The club meets at 10am on the third Tuesday of every month at the Manawatū Marine Boating Club in Hartley Street, Foxton Beach. New members are welcome – annual subs are $20, with a joining fee of $5.

For more information, contact president Leonie Haines on 06 363-5025 or 0211-283-509 or email randlhaines@gmail.com