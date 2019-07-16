Foxton and Waikanae will square off for the Ramsbotham Cup in the final of the Horowhenua-Kāpiti club rugby competition this weekend after emerging victors of their respective semi-finals at the weekend.

A title tilt was due reward for a young Foxton side that was consistently the top team through the season, and it presented the club with an opportunity to end a 31-year championship drought.

Foxton had not won the championship since 1988, despite being the bridesmaid on numerous occasions since. Is it their turn? Waikanae last won the competition two years ago, and had won it six times in the last 16 years.

Both semi-finals matches at the weekend were extremely close, as were many games throughout the club rugby championship this season, with Foxton beating Toa 27-21 at Easton Park and Waikanae beating Rahui 26-21.



Foxton had top cling on to their advantage with just 14 men on the park. The match went down to the wire in a nail-biting finish and in a frantic last five minutes of play, Foxton managed to hold on.

Lock forward Tui Ratoa was sin-binned as Toa mounted another attack, but the depleted Foxton defence held strong. It wasn't the first time this season they finished a game a man short.

Foxton coach Wayne Napier said it was a gutsy performance from his side.

"In those last few minutes our first scrum was reduced to seven men with the sin binning of Tui Ratoa, and it was surprisingly our best scrum of the day," he said. "This is the third time this team has won with 14 men at the end of a game".

Toa coach Ritchie Wineera said his side was left ruing missed opportunities.

"In a nail-biting finish we had a good chance of finishing strong, however, the bounce of the ball never went our way," he said.

Momentum and possession swung throughout the match. Toa struck first with a converted try, while Foxton replied soon after with one of their own to make it seven-all.

Toa attacked well and another break led to a fine try to right wing Dale Arthur, and another try saw the visitors with a 19-7 lead. Foxton closed the gap shortly before half time to go into the break trialling 19-15.

It was Foxton who scored first after the break to take a narrow lead 20-19. The locals were cruising along nicely until Toa spoilt the party, scoring an unconverted try to take back the lead 24-20 in a seesawing game.

The large Foxton crowd was silenced with the sin-binning. Reduced to 14 men, the ball got wide to sub and Foxton right winger Illisoni Rauhihi who scored in the corner.

In-form goal kicker Arana Murphy slotted the conversion from the sideline. Although Toa tried desperately, the Foxton team then dug deep and held on to win 27-24.

The other semi-final saw Waikanae hold out a determined Rahui at Waikanae Park, which set them up for yet another shot at the cup.

Meanwhile, Levin College Old Boys beat Rahui 34-17 in one senior reserve grade semi-final, while Paraparaumu beat Athletic 38-17 in the other semi-final.

SCOREBOARD

HKRFU Club Rugby Results – 13th July 2019

Ramsbottom Cup Premier Competition – Semi Finals

At Easton Park: Foxton: 27(R. Deadman, A. Murphy, I. O'Reilly, I. Rauhihi tries; A. Murphy 2 con, 1 pen) v Toa: 24 (S. Arthur 2, C. Makamaka, A. Arthur tries; R. Bishop 2 cons).

At Waikanae Park: Rahui: Waikanae 26 (X. Pereka, G. Levave Tries; E. Reti 2 cons, 4 pens) v Rahui 21

Bill Muir Cup Competition – Semi Finals

At Levin Domain: Levin College Old Boys: 34 (B. Evans-Karipa, H. Henare, R. Matakatea, A. Pepa, C. Salu 2 tries; J. Tevita 2 con) v Rahui 17.

At Paraparaumu Domain: Paraparaumu: 38 ( N. Atkins, T. Davidson, K. Smith, M. Tambour, C. Voullaire, G. Phelps Tries:; P. Goldsmith 4 cons) v Athletic: 17 (H.Davies, F. Mason, A.Scott Tries; M. Easton 1 con