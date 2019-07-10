Three Levin softballers fly to Los Angeles tomorrow as part of a New Zealand-based U13 Boys Softball Tournament Tour to compete in the Super 8 International U14 Boys Fast Pitch Challenge.

Eruera Matehaere, Dante Roper and Keanu Jennings have all been selected for matches in Los Angeles and Canada.

Matahaere plays second base, Roper is an outfield and Jennings is a catcher. The trio worked hard to fundraise money to pay for the trip and thanked local businesses and anyone who helped with sponsorship.

The boys are from a Horowhenua-based team coached by Damon Tamakaha and Dylan Kiriona from the Horowhenua Junior Softball Club.

While overseas the team would also go to Disneyland and watch a major league baseball game.