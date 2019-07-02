Water testing samples are still being collected by helicopter at Lake Horowhenua at a cost to regional ratepayers of over $14,000 so far.

Horizons Regional Council confirmed it had continued to use the pricey method after threats were made against staff members at the lake edge last year.

Council chief executive Michael McCartney said a case was currently before the courts regarding intimidation of a particular staff member and that it would be inappropriate to comment any further on it.

The council cited health and safety policy as the reason the helicopter was being used and said work on the ground has been hampered by "physical intervention, aggressive behaviour and threats" towards Lake Accord partners, usually Horizons staff and Lake Trustees, undertaking work or participating in activities relating to the lake.

It is understood some of the lake's owners disagree with methods being used for its management and attempts to clean it up.

Lake Horowhenua's health is still below national standards.

However, the New Zealand Taxpayers' Union said the helicopter costs were a complete waste of money that someone needed to be held accountable for.

"We were first tipped off on this wasteful spending about a month ago – we couldn't believe the council would waste money on a helicopter instead of waders," said the organisation's executive director Jordan Williams.

"We understand the council is trying to defend the spending because an individual has previously threatened staff. The council is clearly legally entitled, perhaps even obligated, to take samples.

"Who on earth had the idea to hire a helicopter instead of a security guard or the police? If this spending is really because of a single activist, perhaps they should be the one paying the bill rather than freeloading from ratepayers," Williams said.

Horizons confirmed the helicopter has been used six times so far, costing from approximately $2200 to $2600 each time.

From 2013 to early 2018, Horizons monitored Lake Horowhenua monthly by boat, which included the purchase of a vessel specifically for the sampling of the lake, due to concerns from locals around the potential transfer of weeds between lakes, McCartney said.

"Monitoring by boat is cheaper in the case of monitoring Lake Horowhenua however, due to multiple threats that have been made against staff that have been undertaking monitoring on the lake this form of monitoring is no longer viable from a health and safety perspective," he said.

A Horizons document supplied to the Horowhenua Chronicle said aggressive behaviour to council staff during monitoring had occurred including verbal and physical threats and a confrontational presentation to the council that included giving councillors and one staff member a "trespass notice." This had resulted in Horizons ceasing some activity in and around Lake Horowhenua, the document said.

Lake Horowhenua.

"Monitoring has largely ceased, although limited monitoring is being done by

accessing the lake though the use of helicopters with permission from the Domain Board

and Lake Trust. Science work has continued using information gathered through the

significant amount of field work completed earlier this year and prior to that," the paper stated.

The council said halting of some activities was considered a temporary measure, but

helicopter monitoring would continue until Horizons staff feel safe accessing the lake edge.

Last August, the signing of a Lake Accord was celebrated. Horizons said that through this, considerable progress had been made in the restoration of Lake Horowhenua.

The Lake Accord is a collaboration led by the Lake Trust- a body that is elected to represent the beneficial owners.

Other partners include the Horowhenua Lake Domain Board, Horizons, Horowhenua District Council and the Department of Conservation.