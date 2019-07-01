Anyone who hasn't experienced the joy, expression and connection of African drumming has a chance to do so this weekend in a special event at Levin's Thompson House.

A workshop to help participants learn beginner African drumming techniques and strategies, as well as find "joy through the drum" is being hosted by musician and teacher Jennifer Moss on Saturday July 6.

Moss is an award-winning and highly experienced musician and fully trained teacher who is "passionate about providing opportunities for all to experience the sheer joy of music through accessible music making," she said.

"I'm expert at getting folk who have never touched a drum to feel like rock stars."

Manawatū-based Moss says she is driven by helping people find their voices, whether through song, music or drumming and has been described as teaching with contagious enthusiasm and positivity.

African drumming is coming to Levin.

"I love helping people to discover their innate musicianship," she said.

"I had a very blessed upbringing with amazing musical opportunities and encouragement. I danced, sang, and tootled my way into serious study in Wellington, Sydney and London."

Moss won two Tui Awards for her albums of children's music and worked at the Sydney Opera House. She now runs drumming sessions in Palmerston North and surrounds, as well as vocal coaching and other musical events including ukelele teaching.

"I'm very drawn to African drumming," she said.

"I am really good with enabling groups of people to drum. I can have a bunch of strangers sounding like rock stars in no time at all."

The Levin workshop will be held on Saturday July 6 from 2pm to 3.30pm at Thompson House, 4 Kent St, Levin.

It is suitable for people aged 16 and over and costs $20 for 90 minutes, plus $5 drum hire. It is a capped event with limited places so pre-booking is necessary.

To register for a place (which must be prepaid) email: play@jennifersmusic.co.nz