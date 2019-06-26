Thirty years ago a group of Levin people recognised the demands placed on fulltime caregivers who look after elderly or sick loved ones meant they could do with a break every once and a while.

So the Adult Day Club was formed, and after 30 years of service it is celebrating the milestone at the Levin Baptist Church.

ADC chairman Neil Walton said the organisation started when a group of people realised carers' need to have respite, and they planned to celebrate 30 years with a performance by Ukulele Ladies, speeches, cake and lunch.

Walton said that the club "helps people stay in their homes longer,'' and the anniversary is chance to recognise their effort of caregivers and ADC volunteers. He said they depend on their 20 volunteers. Their oldest volunteer is 92 and has been volunteering for 30 years.

"We couldn't operate without volunteers," he said.

ADC is held at the Levin Baptist Church on Mondays and Wednesdays 9:30am until 3pm every week, and welcomes people who need fulltime care, which allows their carers a break.

It is a non-profit community service that hosts an average of 14 or 15 people per session, but has the capacity for up to 25.

Funding for the guests is provided by Mid Central Health Through Support links that provide most referrals. Transport to and from the church is also available.

The organisation offers activities everyone is encouraged to take part in, but it is not compulsory, and they are free to read or even take a nap.

Meals are cooked on the premises for every guest, and morning and afternoon tea. All areas are wheelchair friendly, with ramps, wide doorways and handrails.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer, attending the club or know someone that would be interested, contact Neil Walton (Chairman) at nandbwalton@email.com 063689635 or 0211807097.