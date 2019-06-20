A group of players and a manager from Levin Thunder inline hockey club have been selected for prestigious international representation in their sport.

Players of various ages ranging from the club's under 12s to the senior team made the cut and will travel to several international tournaments in the coming months.

Amber Metcalfe, 14, was selected to play at the World Roller Games in Barcelona, Spain in July as part of the New Zealand Junior Women In-line Hockey team.

Samantha Heyward, 16, was also selected as assistant captain. Heyward currently plays for Capital Penguins in Wellington and coaches Levin Thunder's Under 10s team.

Sophie Walker will also be jetting off to Barcelona with the senior women's team the Inline Fernz as goalie.

Other club members will be travelling to the AAU Inline Hockey Junior Olympics 2019, to be held at Kapolei in Oahu, Hawaii from the July 5 to 17.

Jeremy Healy has been selected as captain for the New Zealand Under 12 team, while Zyran Hirst will captain New Zealand Under 14s.



Alyssa Smaling has also been picked for the Under 12s.

Smaling attended the Ice Hockey World Cup of Asia in Abu Dhabi in March with the New Zealand Under 18 team, which finished fourth, but beat Thailand, who won the competition.

Brooklyn Langdon-Poutoa has also been selected for the national Under 14 team.

Deneka Edwards will be donning different team colours for the tournament, having been selected for the Under 12 Hawaii Invitational Team

Katrina Edwards will manage the New Zealand Masters Team, of which Auckland-based Levin Thunder member Jarrod Carroll is a member.

Club communications spokesperson Pauline Phillips said Levin Thunder was very proud of what their players had accomplished.

They had all worked hard to earn their places and deserved to be going to represent New Zealand, she said.

"We will all be cheering you on from home."