

Rahui kept its semi-final hopes alive with a come-from-behind win against a College Old Boys side with nothing to lose at Levin Domain at the weekend.

Needing a win to stay in touch with the competition leaders, Rahui coaches Bill and Sam Doyle would have been pleased on the trip home to have bagged five competition points from a tough match.

College Old Boys were wounded, not having won a match this year, and proved a hard nut to crack, streaking to an early 14-0 lead.

COB winger scored try to Fala Matu after just 21 seconds, and with another try soon after to Hone Taiapa, they found themselves with their backs up sniffing the prospect of a win.

But Rahui bounced back with tries to Paora Connor-Phillips and Haapi Nikora, and thanks to the accurate boot of first five Roache slotting some difficult kicks at goal, the scores were level at halftime.

There were minor indiscretions, as niggle threatened to have players expelled, and when a small melee erupted the referee snuffed it out quickly by sending one Rahui player and two College Old Boys players to cool their tempers on the sideline.

Rahui's fitness and class showed in the final quarter as they looked to their gamebreakers, and again second five Teariki Peneha showed what a weapon he was in midfield with another strong game.

Peneha was hard to contain all day and his efforts were rewarded with a try in the corner after busting through multiple tackles.

Rahui's other tries were scored by Tonihi Raureti and Paora Connor-Phillips, while the other COB player to score were Jordan Tupai-Ui, with Himioana Henare adding three conversions.

Meanwhile, Foxton kept themselves at the top of the leaderboard with a 29-15 win over Toa at Easton Park.

Foxton scored first with Toa replying with a try. Foxton halfback Kane Tamou then scored for the first of his two tries. Toa replying with a penalty before the break, with Foxton leading 12-8 at halftime.

The second half had plenty of action from the home team running the ball wide frequently. Foxton scored early through Kane Tamou breaking through the Toa defence to sprint 20m for his second try.

Foxton, up 17-8, scored again through substitute halfback Illi Soni Rauhihi, who yet again scored a fine try. Toa replied with a try before Foxton closed the game out with a late try.

Foxton's win keep them on the top of the leaderboard with 38 points, although Waikanae are just two points behind and have a game in hand, having already sat out their bye.

With just three rounds left to play it is Foxton, Toa and Paraparaumu still left.

In the other match at the weekend, Waikanae made life tough by beating neighbours Paraparaumu 29-14 at Paraparaumu Domain.

The loss all but extinguished Paraparaumu's hopes of making the play-offs.

SCOREBOARD: HKRFU Club Rugby Results – 15 June 2019

Ramsbottom Cup Premier Competition

At Levin Domain: Rahui: 36 (T. Peneha, P. Connor-Phillips, H. Nikora, T. Raureti tries; A. Roach 2 con, 4 pen) v Levin College Old Boys: 21 (F. Matua, H. Taiapa, J. Tupai-Ui tries; H. Henare 3 con).

At Paraparaumu Domain: Waikanae: 29 (G. Levave 2, X. Pereka, J. Hinds tries; E. Reti 3 con, pen) v Paraparaumu: 14 (A. Thomson, B. Reilly tries; S. McBride 2 con).

At Easton Park: Foxton: 29 (K. Tamou 2, I. O'Reilly, I. Rauhihi, T. Rapana tries; A. Murphy con, C. Hemi con) v Toa: 15 (B. Talivai, K. Rene tries; R. Bishop con, pen).

Bill Muir Cup: Senior Reserve Competition

At Levin Domain: Levin College Old Boys: 45 (J. Metcalfe 2, B. Davis, T. Fonoti, D. Patel, J. Sinclair, D. Toleafoa tries; J. Tevita 5 con) v Rahui: 24.

At Playford Park: Athletic: 38 (B. Tucker 2, M. Hori Te Pa, T. Gray, S. Tafa, H. Tawhara tries; B. Tucker con, pen, dg) v Shannon: 38 (W. Nepia, T. Northover Matthews, M. Halls, penalty try, I. Laracy tries; B. Te Tomo 4 con, pen).