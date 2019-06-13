Manawatū River water levels are high but so far there is no need to open floodgates.

Horizons Regional Council has been keeping a close eye on the water levels in the Manawatū River over the last 24 hours.

Its investigations and design manager Jon Bell said the Manawatū River at the Teachers' College recorder site peaked at 4.6 metres at 2am on Friday morning. This is slightly lower than predicted and means the Moutoa floodgates have remained closed for now.

"We will continue to monitor levels at Moutoa where we expect the flood to peak at lunchtime today," said Mr Bell.

Advertisement

Horizons Regional Council river management staff have kept a close eye on river levels across the region since Thursday, with Manawatū River level predictions signalling a possible Moutoa floodgate operation on Friday morning.

Bell said rain in the Tararua and Manawatū catchments has seen river levels rise. He had predicted river levels to peak at about 4.8m at the Manawatū at Teachers' College recorder site at 2am Friday morning.

"Experience from previous events tells us this is may translate into requiring a gate operation at Moutoa at approximately 8am tomorrow morning."

While the opening of the floodgates proved not necessary, the council had taken all necessary precautions, notifying landowners in the spillway of the potential closure and gate operation crews were on site early on Friday morning.

Members of the public are advised to take care while driving and check the NZ Transport Authority's website, https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/regions/8 for information on road conditions.

Up-to-date information on river heights and rainfall is available via Horizons 24 hour toll-free Waterline 0508 4 FLOOD or via our website www.horizons.govt.nz For weather forecasting information please see www.metservice.co.nz.

Horizons continues to monitor river levels.