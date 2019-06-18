An Ōhau School quiz might fundraiser to be held next week has managed to attract more than $5000 in prizes.

The event is being held to raise money to replenish the school sports uniforms and equipment and help fund an outdoor notice board to keep everyone in the school community in the loop.

Organising committee member Lucy Everton said she was blown away by the response from local business in pledging prizes.

Bringing the community together is one of the goals of the second Ōhau School Quiz Night, to be held in the school hall on Friday 28 June.

"Winter can be a time for hibernation but the school community has created an opportunity for fun and socialisation complete with bar, delicious gourmet meals - homemade dumplings and sticky pulled pork bao buns - scrumptious desserts - banoffee pie - and many an appetising raffle and auction," she said.

At the start of the week organiser had amassed $5400 worth of prizes that would be put towards auctions, spot prizes and raffles on Friday night from 23 different contributing businesses.

"Something for everyone has been a motto. The night starts with the quiz from 7pm. The bar will be open from 6.30pm, and there's an opportunity after the quiz to gather socially," she said.

Gary O'Brien, who was recently awarded a Queen's Service Medal for his contribution to the community, will be MC.

Book a table through the school office ph 06 368 7949 during school hours. Spaces are limited.

"A huge thank you to all our amazing sponsors and those who have donated prizes. Your generosity and community focus has been astounding," she said.