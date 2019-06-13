Police and rescue volunteers are continuing to search for missing man Darren Myers in the Tararua Ranges on the presumption he is alive, although chances of him being found alive grow slimmer by the day.

Police Search and Rescue co-ordinator Sergeant Anthony Harmer said if Myers had made good decisions and his equipment had stood up to the conditions, Police believed there may be a chance he is alive.

"We are also realistic that as time passes this chance diminishes," he said.

Police have been searching for Mr Myers, 49, since he failed to complete the Northern Crossing on Saturday 1 June.

Ground search teams were in the Tararua Ranges during the week, however their progress was hampered by the weather. A blanket of cloud also meant that an aerial search was restricted.

Sgt. Harmer said Police were in constant consultation with specialist health professionals who assessed the likelihood of Mr Myers' survivability as time passed.

"We will continue to use their expertise to assist our decision making," he said.