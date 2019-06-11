Award-winning singer/songwriter and keynote speaker Juliagrace will bring her inspiring message about mental wellbeing to Levin this weekend.

The renowned mental wellness advocate, teacher and writer uses music and humour to communicate her messages, sharing her own mental health journey and tackling the big topics, such as crisis, depression, anxiety and stress.

With national and international tours, television appearances and contributions to numerous events under her belt, Juliagrace has built on her 25-year career as a singer and songwriter to become a voice for mental wellness in New Zealand, creating ideas and practical tools for people to use in their lives.

"Musically I first performed on stage at the age of four. As a communicator I began teaching at the age of 20," she said.

"I have combined the two as a keynote speaker/singer/songwriter over the last two decades. Mental wellness has been a topic I have spoken on over the past four years having dealt with my own experiences of depression and anxiety. "

Juliagrace on stage.

She says sharing those experiences and being on stage delivering such messages to people is her favourite thing to do.

"To be able to bring practical help to everyday New Zealanders as we all deal with our mental wellness is incredibly rewarding and uses all my skills and experiences."

She says her honesty about her own journey gives others strength to talk about their own challenges.

"Mental wellness issues are reasonable - they make sense, are universal. We are all on the wellness spectrum and manageable - there are so many tools in the toolbox," she said.

"And that spells RUM if you want to remember it easily."

Juliagrace will appear at two Levin venues this weekend - Hinemoa House on Saturday at 7pm and Levin Baptist Church on Sunday at 7pm.

Hinemoa House administrator Jolanda Nugteren said they were hoping for a big turn out.

"Her message is very appropriate for society today and I love her humour, but also that she gets it. She understands the struggle of loneliness. No matter what you are going through in life, Julia's message will touch you in some way."

Juliagrace: Saturday 15 June, Hinemoa House, 35 – 39 Hinemoa St, Levin. 7pm.

Sunday 16 June, Levin Baptist Church, Rugby St, 7pm.

Entry by gold coin donation.