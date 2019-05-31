Samoan Language Week was being celebrated in style with some home cooking at Arohamai Literacy Horowhenua in Levin this week.

The centre, which runs a variety of courses for adult learners, was getting in early on the action and providing some traditional Samoan dishes for students and tutors to enjoy on Thursday.

Pork chop suey with garlic, ginger and vermicelli, followed by Pakeke, a type of traditional banana doughnut, was served up at the centre for lunch, made by tutor Sarah Hindmarsh and student Lillian Masters.

Samoan style chop suey and Pakeke was served up for lunch at Arohamai Literacy Horowhenua.

Tutor Mike De Boer said the centre had started the language week celebrations a little early as they didn't run classes at the end of this week.

Advertisement

He said there had students had been learning Samoan phrases, greetings and words of the day.

"It's expanding their minds. They are gaining experience of different countries and cultures," he said.

"It helps them appreciate other people and to walk in their shoes."

De Boer said the students had already been feeling positive benefits from the celebrations and focus on Samoan way of life.

"It's been great," he said. "They've got a lot out of it."

Arohamai Literacy Horowhenua teaches courses ranging from work readiness to te reo, reading, writing, maths and computer studies.

The organisation's philosophy is that literacy as a basic human right should be provided at no direct cost to learners, in a way that focuses on empowering people by building on their knowledge and experiences to enhance their confidence and capabilities.

The centre was taking a holistic view to Samoa Language Week by incorporating it across the various classes.

Samoa Language Week - Vaiaso o le Gagana Sāmoa, is being held from Sunday 26 May to Saturday 1 June 2019 across the country.

It is organised by the Ministry for Pacific Peoples.

This year's theme is Lalaga le si'osi'omaga mo se lumana'i manuia - Weave an environment for a better future.

For more information visit www.mpp.govt.nz/language-culture-and-identity/pacific-language-weeks/samoa-language-week