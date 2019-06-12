From its earliest inception in ancient chants, chain-gang laments and gospel through to the powerhouse that has influenced most other contemporary music, the blues has always woven a compelling story.

Now, the journey of blues music has been brought to life in a new show that traces the genre's history live on stage.

A History of the Blues - A journey through the Delta is an experiential show performed by renowned musicians Tim L. Brown and The Caramellos, an 11-piece ensemble which has been touring the lower North Island with sold-out dates.

The show will be at Levin Cosmopolitan Club on Saturday 29 June, offering Horowhenua music-lovers a rare chance to see an original performance.

"We're an eclectic mix of musicians, Brown said. "We wrote this show because we knew there was no-one else out there doing it."

The first part of the experience will showcase six-part harmony vocals as well as performances on a variety of traditional instruments hand-built by Brown and his fellow musicians, including world-renowned blues guitarist Steve Hall.

Cigar-box guitars and percussive tools that will give the rhythmic and soulful feel of the past will be incorporated into the performance, Brown said.

Bluesman Tim L. Brown performing.

Then, the show will move through the decades and instruments such as blues harps, saxophones, lap steel and resonator guitars will make an appearance, with musical influences in the style of blues greats Howling Wolf and Muddy Waters.

Finally, the show will progress to contemporary blues styles and the musical influences of artists such as Stevie Ray Vaughn and Gary Clarke Junior.

The band will include a horn section, backing vocals and female lead vocals by Kura Maukau as well as emerging young singer Tilly Surrey, 16, and an "amazing" vocalist, Brown said.

He said they were really looking forward to bringing the show to Levin.

"We love entertaining the locals," he said. "We're also forward to taking the show elsewhere too."

Brown hoped to branch out with the show, which the musicians entirely self-promote, to overseas locations, starting with Australia, where he was planning to set up talks with organisers of the international Byron Bay Bluesfest, he said.



A History of the Blues - A Journey through the Delta - Saturday 29th June 2019, 7pm-11pm at Levin Cosmopolitan Club, 47-51 Oxford St.

Tickets are $25 plus booking fee by calling 0800 BUY TIX, or via Eventfinda at www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/a-history-of-the-blues-journey-through-the-delta/levin/tickets