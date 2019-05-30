More than 100 keen bowlers were present at the third annual Bowls Kāpiti Coast Awards held at Levin Central Bowling Club last Sunday.

Bowls Kāpiti Coast publicity officer Ken Hayward said the awards ceremony, hosted by leading sports broadcaster and bowler John McBeth, recognised excellence among the thirteen clubs from Waitarere Beach in the north to Paekakariki in the south.

The overall award for Player of the Year went to Audrey Stevenson who this season won another three centre titles to take her career tally to 53 titles - a record for any woman in New Zealand.

Hayward said Stevenson also accumulated 22 more points than any other player this year.

Trophies and certificates were presented for all of the centre's open and champion of champions events as well as for interclub, pennants and other competitions between the clubs, and certificates and badges were awarded to representative players, he said.

Paraparaumu Beach was the most successful club for the season, followed by Central and Levin with players and teams from those clubs winning the majority of the competitions.

Central Bowling Club Levin, won club of the year with the highest rate of participation in centre events and interclub competitions, the second highest rate of success in those events as well as sound management, excellent facilities and a record second to none in developing junior players.

The centre also made an award for the Emerging Club of the Year which went to the Paekakariki Bowling Club, which has made big gains in attracting new players and becoming an increasingly competitive club over the past season.

Hayward said the centre thanked all sponsors of the awards, especially the major sponsor Nulook Kāpiti.

The awards for the various categories of player awards were determined by points accumulated in centre events over the season. The winners were:

Female Representative Player: Krys Andrews (Waikanae). Male Representative Player: Rhys Hakkens (Waikanae Beach). Female Junior Player: Paula Vercoe (Central). Male Junior Player: Dereck Taylor (Central). Female Veteran Player: Dot Collis (Central). Male Veteran Player: Rex Holmes (Paraparaumu Beach). Female Open Player: Audrey Stevenson (Paraparaumu Beach).