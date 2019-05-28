

Waikanae showed it is top dog in the Horowhenua-Kāpiti club ruby competition after beating Foxton 33-19 in a top of the table clash at Easton Park at the weekend.

The win leap-frogged Waikanae over Foxton on the points table on 31 points with just five round robin matches left to play.

The loss left Foxton in second place on 28 points, two points ahead of Toa, which did themselves no favours at the weekend. losing 24-17 to Paraparaumu.

Toa had a good excuse though. They have had a horror run of injuries that had sidelined eight players so far this season, none more keenly felt than number eight Nerwress Fotuali'i.

Advertisement

The block-busting runner, younger brother of former Crusaders halfback Khan, who now plays overseas for Bath in the Aviva Championship.

Nerwress tore his calf muscle in the warm-up and there were fears he could be gone for the season.

But Toa has been bolstered by the inclusion of former top player Tu Umaga-Marshall, 36. He has played the last couple of games at 1st five-eight, although his preferred position was 2nd five-eighth.

Umaga-Marshall has played for Wellington, Canterbury, Crusaders and Hawkes Bay in the past.

Meanwhile, a log jam was starting to develop in the middle of the points table, with Paraparaumu sitting just outside the top four with Rahui on 17 points apiece.

Rahui and College Old Boys still have a game in hand though, having already sat out their quota of byes.

Shannon continued their good run of form by beating Rahui 26-8 at Shannon Domain. Both sides are still in with a shot at the chocolate.

The season was all but over for College Old Boys who were in last place with just one point for the season.

Everyone gets a rest as there is no club rugby over Queen's Birthday weekend, however there is a trial match for the Heartland team at Levin Domain tomorrow night,

SCOREBOARD: HKRFU Club Rugby Results – 25th May 2019

Ramsbottom Cup Premier Competition

At Te Atiawa Park: Paraparaumu: 24 (O. Barr, L. McMahon, D. Thompson, P. Tamapeau tries; S. McBride 2 con) v Toa: 17 (T. Allan-Moetaua, K. Rene tries; K. Togiatama 2 con, T. Umaga-Marshall pen).

At Easton Park: Waikanae: 33 (T. Brown, S. Cameron, J. Hinds, G. Levave, K. van Gaalen tries; E. Reti 4 con) v Foxton: 19.

At Shannon Domain: Shannon: 26 (S. Pape 2, J. Tagavaitau, H. Thomas tries; S. Pape 3 con) v Rahui: 8 (T. Cook try, pen).

Bill Muir Cup

At Te Atiawa Park: Paraparaumu: 74 (C. Voullaire 3, C. Mareikura-Martin 2, C. Mason 3, J. Sciascia, M. Tambour, D. Taylor, T. Winterburn tries; P. Goldsmith 7 con) v Toa: 5.

At Playford Park: Levin College Old Boys: 27 (E. Falefa, J. Tevita, B. Fonoti, F. Kaisala tries; B. Evans con, pen, J. Tevita con) v Athletic: 26 (M. Easton, J. Lester-Hinchcliffe, M. Jones, H. Davies tries; M. Easton 3 con).

At Shannon Domain: Rahui: 28 v Shannon: 22.