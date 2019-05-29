

The incumbent mayor of Horowhenua Michael Feyen has already started campaigning for a second term by sign-writing his vehicle, prompting a member of the public to contact the electoral office.

Electoral Officer for Election NZ Warwick Lampp confirmed a member of the public had enquired whether or not Feyen was breaking any rules by being so quick out of the blocks.

Election NZ is a Christchurch-based company hired to oversee more than two-thirds of local body elections for the coming October elections.

Lampp said there was nothing wrong with starting an early campaign, even though election day isn't until October 12 - four and a half months away.

Feyen had written "Mayor Michael Again, Feyen Tells it Like It Is" on his own private vehicle, although he had failed to include a footnote to say who had authorised the sign, as required by law.

Horowhenua Mayor Michael Feyen has started his campaign by signwriting his car.

He quickly remedied the sign so that it now complied, with a handwritten note in pink marker pen that said "Authorised By: Michael Feyen", followed by his address and telephone number.

"I knew I wasn't doing anything wrong whatsoever," he said.

"I had people from within the building (council) ask 'when are you actually allowed to campaign'...it's fun and games already."

The public notice calling for nominees wasn't due out until July 17. Nominations for candidates closed on August 16.