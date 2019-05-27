

The son of a Levin woman known for her generosity in the local community has suffered serious injuries in a shock accident.

Ryley Halliday, 13, was playing at the local skatepark last Tuesday when he fell and struck his head on the concrete in an accident believed to have caused fractures of his face, ribs, collarbone, shoulder blade and a neck injury of unknown severity.

The Horowhenua College student is currently in a drug-induced coma in Palmerston North Hospital's intensive care unit.

Ryley's parents Mel Halliday and Grant Reeves are known locally for their community work, Mel having been the driving force behind local pay-it-forward initiatives and stationery collections for children starting school whose families were unable to afford necessary items.

The pair have now put their lives on hold to be with their son and friends of the family are asking the local community to help support them in return, as they go through the trauma of waiting for Ryley's prognosis and face a long and unknown road to his recovery.

A 2015 photo of Ryley and Mel Halliday showing fundraising they carried out for a local hospice.

Friend Kate Greenslade started a Givealittle page to help the couple, who have two other younger children, with vital living costs as they stay at their son's bedside.

By Friday it had raised $3650, but the costs associated with Ryley's situation are likely to escalate, Greenslade said.

"All funds raised will allow Mel and Grant to focus on their son's recovery from life-altering injury, by allowing them financial relief from associated costs such as cross-country travel, care of their other children, food and accommodation while in hospital," she said.

A statement from Mel Halliday supplied to the Horowhenua Chronicle by her sister said the family was grateful for the support they had received.

"Please say thank you to the three friends that helped [Ryley] when he first fell - Fletcher Budd, Aiden Diab and Jordon Jack in their quick thinking in getting the ambulance there fast, contacting Mel and waiting with Ryley," the statement said.

"Please thank Levin ambulance staff and the ICU for their expert care and Kate for setting up the Givealittle [page]."

The family also said they were extremely grateful for the supportive response of Mel's workplace, Levin East School and Grant's employers Higgins Ōtaki.

Donations to support the family can be made at www.givealittle.co.nz/cause/help-mel-and-grant-for-ryley-recovery-from-serious