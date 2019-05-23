

A Levin rap artist with an album due for release will perform live in Levin tomorrow as part of New Zealand Music Month celebrations.

Killa D, whose debut album Life of Time is due for release next month, will perform for half an hour outside Stylish Barbers in Oxford Street, with many songs from the new album included in the set.

KD has made music for 15 years and toured and performed on stage with some big names, included Scribe and Xhibit, and has opened for Che Fu.

Now 30, he felt it was time to release his own music after staying underground for such a long time.

"After doing this for music for 15 years I'm trying to take it for real right now. I'm ready to do something with it," he said.

Creating Life of Time had been done from his garage in Levin, setting up an independent label.

KD's real name is David Robertson. He attended Waiopehu College in Levin before studying music at Whitireia Polytechnic in Porirua where he learnt the art of mixing.

Music is in his genes with many of his extended family involved in bands, although he is the first rap artist.

KD is kept busy outside of music and touring, raising a family of four boys.

Meanwhile, event organiser Paul King said the music celebration was showing no signs of waning after six years and continued to grow.

Next year he said they were look to attract a high-profile New Zealand band to the festival.

"There will be stages all down the street. It keeps growing every year. If I had my choice I would close off the main street ," he said.

He said never bothered to look at the weather forecast and performers were well sheltered ,and in the past rain had no affect on crowd numbers anyway.