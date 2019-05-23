Levin business Swazi has announced it will move a portion of its manufacturing to Thailand, having been strong stalwarts of New Zealand-made products for many years.

The internationally-renowned New Zealand brand designs and manufactures high-performance outdoors and hunting apparel that has always carried the tagline "proudly made in Levin, New Zealand".

Founder Davey Hughes said the Levin operation, which began in 1993, simply couldn't keep up with demand.

He posted a video to YouTube announcing the changes, saying they would affect Swazi's basic product range of fleece and base layer clothing.

Advertisement

"One of the big challenges for us over the last 12 to 18 months has been keeping up demand, especially in our high-performance technical products," he said.

"The solution that we've come up with is to move basically our entire production floor over into the technical area. It will mean a change in focus on our base layers and fleeces and we'll be manufacturing those outside of Swazi.

"I know that over the years we've really held fast to the fact that every single item was made right here in New Zealand, but the fact of the matter is for us to keep up with that demand we are going to have to take some of those basic products offshore."

The business's website was still, at time of print, carrying content promoting that all Swazi products were made in Levin.

"Swazi..[is] made by a passionate bunch of people who live close by - in fact so close that many of them walk to work every day," the website states.

"First and foremost it's about community, something that's easy to forget if you have your product made on the other side of the world."

Hughes said there would be "one or two things to look at" to ensure the message Swazi was putting out wasn't hypocritical, but he stood by the fact that the majority of Swazi's staff were still local.

He said no production staff had been laid off because of the offshore shift, but confirmed four management roles had been disestablished.

All staff that had been employed in production of the affected garments were moving to the technical department of the business.

Hughes said he was aware the company had always been really strong on its philosophy about New Zealand-made products but in the last 15 months demand for Swazi garments had skyrocketed, especially after the company won a prestigious award in the UK, boosting that market hugely.

He said eight new staff had been employed in the last 15 months but "it's just not enough".

It took three to four years to train a machinist and it was extremely hard to find experienced people, he said.

With the pressure on New Zealand manufacturing from cheaper overseas options and the increasing demand for Swazi apparel, Hughes believed waiting for that long to produce the quantity and quality of gear required would not be viable.

"Our technical gear is globally recognised. We can only do so much," he said.

Hughes said he knew there would be negative feedback about the move and while he wasn't worried about the brand's image overall, he was always concerned.

He confirmed the company's board had discussed the idea of outsourcing to Thailand for at least six months and it had not been an easy decision.

A team from Swazi, including Hughes, had visited the production facility in Thailand three times ahead of the changes.

"You get a feel for a factory when you walk in it...you know if people are happy," he said.

Swazi's manufacturing floor in its earlier days.

"They treat the staff extremely well and they are paid above what most Thai operators would be paid."

He said most New Zealand garments were made in China, where workers are often paid a pittance, which was a road he did not want to go down, despite Swazi having to pay three to four times more for a garment made in Thailand than in China.

Hughes said the garments manufactured in Thailand would bring a price reduction for Swazi's customers.

He addressed potential concerns over garment quality decreasing after the move, saying the fabric the company had used for the last 24 years would remain the same and be sourced from the same place and that the new manufacturers had excellent quality standards.

The changes would be rolled out over the next month, Hughes said, and there were no plans to move any more of Swazi's production offshore beyond the fleece and base layer garments.

"I know that we're going to get a lot of feedback and a lot of comments on this move...and so be it," he said.

"The fact is, it's something that we've had to do."