

Shannon 1st five-eight Hamiora Thomas bought his kicking boots to Levin Domain at the weekend.

It was just as well, too, as Shannon's usual goal-kicker Shaun Pape was ruled out at the last minute with a rolled ankle.

Shannon coach Justin Pape asked Thomas if he had ever kicked goals before, to which he replied "I've done a little bit".

In blustery conditions, Thomas never looked like missing and converted all five of his sides 41-25 win. He also slotted two penalties for a personal 16-point haul.

Advertisement

Pape said it was comforting to know they had depth in the kicking ranks coming into the business end of the season with a log jam developing on the points table.

"Seven out of seven in that wind wasn't bad," he said.

Shannon were expected to make a strong run in the second half of the season, bolstered by the inclusion of five players from Linton Army, including two-try scorer Jaxon Tagavaitau.

Mikare Halls also scored twice, with Shannon's other try going to Logan Broughton.

Meanwhile, Foxton did just enough to stay on the top of the leaderboard by beating Paraparaumu 22-21 at Easton Park.

The result showed how even the competition was with Paraparaumu placed in sixth position on the table, ahead of the winless College Old Boys at the bottom.

Rahui were fourth on the table with 17 points although they had a game in hand having played six matches, while all others teams had played seven.

This weekend's games throw up a clash with Shannon who were snapping at their heals in fifth spot with 13 points.

The other match of the round was also close on the scoreboard with Toa just beating Waikanae 26-22 at Te Atiawa Park.

Aside from College Old Boys, there were still six teams with a shot at the gold with the semi-finals on July 13 not that far away.

SCOREBOARD:

Ramsbottom Cup Premier Competition – 18th May 2019

At Levin Domain: Shannon: 41 (J. Tagavaitau 2, M. Halls 2, L. Broughton tries; H. Thomas 5 con, 2 pen) v Levin College Old Boys: 25 (J. Sanson, H. Henare, W. Paia'aua tries; H. Henare 2 con, 2 pen).

At Te Atiawa Park: Toa: 26 (E. Bishop, B. Talivai, K. Toi tries; T. Umaga-Marshall con, 3 pen) v Waikanae: 22 (A. Lahmert 2, X. Pereka tries; E. Reti 2 con, pen).

At Easton Park: Foxton: 22 (I. O'Reilly 2, D. McErlean, A. Murphy 2 con, pen) v Paraparaumu: 21 (D. Graham, L. McMahon, D. Thompson tries; S. McBride 3 con).

Bill Muir Cup – 18th May 2019

At Levin Domain: Levin College Old Boys: 89 v Shannon: 20 (L. Hanson, S. Hawthorn, S. Wade tries; B. Te Tomo con, pen).

At Otaki Domain: Athletic: 50 (P. Blackman, M. Easton, T. Gray, S. Greig, S. Hayes, J. Mua, S. Tafa, M. Toremana tries; M.Easton 5 con) v Rahui: 10.

At Easton Park: Paraparaumu: 64 (T. Davidson, R. Hartman, C. Mason, D. Taylor 2, T. Tahatu, M. Tambour, M. Tyrell C. Voullaire 2 tries; P. Goldsmith 7 con) v Foxton: 17 (F. Chambers, C. Garard, C. Thwaites tries; A. Kauri con).

Draw – 25th May 2019

Ramsbottom Cup Premier Competition: Shannon v Rahui – Shannon Domain. Toa v Paraparaumu – Te Atiawa Park. Foxton v Waikanae – Easton Park.

Bill Muir Cup: Shannon v Rahui – Shannon Domain. Toa v Paraparaumu – Te Atiawa Park.

Athletic v Levin College Old Boys – Playford Park.