Kim Seamer, the 49-year-old woman reported missing last Monday from Potts Hill, between Shannon and Levin, has been found safe.

Police said they would like to thank the public for their assistance and concern.

It was reported last week Hawke's Bay police were investigating a possible sighting in Napier.

Reports said she was found in Napier.



A police spokeswoman said last week they had concerns for her welfare.