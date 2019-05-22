A Foxton Beach resident says he is so concerned by speeding on his street that he fears a serious accident may happen if something isn't done about it soon.

Gary Stewart lives on Andrews Street, a long, straight stretch of residential road with a 50km/h speed restriction that runs near to a local school and daycare.

He said he often sees people tearing down the street in excess of the speed limit, sometimes looking like they are travelling at 100km/h or more.

"They come from any direction," he said. "They exceed 100km/h some of them. You can hear them before you see them."

Stewart said there were often motorbikes, including the smaller pit bikes popular with recreational riders, as well as parents taking children to school.

"It's young people, it's mums with kiddies rushing to go to school," he said.

"My neighbour followed a [speeding] car once and it was at the school."

A beach buggy heading up Andrews Street in Foxton Beach.

Stewart said a lot of people walked down the street, taking children to school or daycare, and he was worried for their safety.

"My main fear is they'll lose control one day, mount the footpath and kill someone," he said. "I just want people to slow down."

Another Andrews Street resident who did not want to be named, said speeding was an issue in the area.

"Instead of holiday homes here we now have more full timers and the population has grown," the resident said.

"There are people's teenage kids coming through, and it seems to be a small group of the same people [speeding]. It's near the school and daycare traffic. We need speed bumps here and on Seabury Avenue, but it won't happen."

Just up the street at a property near visible skid marks on the road, another neighbour who also did not want to be identified said there were definitely motorbikes hooning up the street.

Stewart said he had petitioned the council for speed bumps and tried to urge police to put in a speed camera but he didn't think they would do so on a side road.

Local police had been informed, Stewart said, and had told him they would increase patrols in the area.

"I know they can't be everywhere," he said. "I just don't know how we're going to stop [the speeding]."

Foxton Beach resident Gary Stewart is concerned about speeding on Andrews Street.

Foxton Police were unavailable for comment at time of publication.

Stewart said he wanted to appeal to the people who drove on Andrews Street and ask them to consider if they were part of the problem.

"Think of your speed," he said.

"What happens if your tyre blows out for example? Sometime in the near future, something's going to happen."